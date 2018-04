You are here: Home

Girls not allowed to wear jeans, mobiles banned in Haryana Khedi village

For the past one year, a Panchayat in Sonipat’s Isaipur Khedi village has banned girls from wearing jeans and using mobile phones.

According to Sarpanch of the village, Prem Singh said that girls misuse their mobile phones and thus they have banned its usage.

However girls of the village do not support the Panchayat’s move.

A female resident of the village stated that the problem is in mentality of men and not in the clothes of women.