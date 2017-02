Ghana Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Ghana squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Stephen Adams (Goalkeeper)

Samuel Inkoom (Defender)

Asamoah Gyan (Forward) (Captain)

Daniel Opare (Defender)

Michael Essien (Midfielder)

Afriyie Acquah (Midfielder)

Christian Atsu (Midfielder)

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Midfielder)

Kevin-Prince Boateng (Forward)

André Ayew (Midfielder)

Sulley Muntari (Midfielder)

Adam Kwarasey (Goalkeeper)

Jordan Ayew (Forward)

Albert Adomah (Midfielder)

Rashid Sumaila (Defender)

Fatau Dauda (Goalkeeper)

Mohammed Rabiu (Midfielder)

Majeed Waris (Forward)

Jonathan Mensah (Defender)

Kwadwo Asamoah (Midfielder)

John Boye (Defender)

Wakaso Mubarak (Midfielder)

Harrison Afful (Defender)

Coach : James Kwesi Appiah