Germany Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Manuel Neuer (Goalkeeper)

Kevin Großkreutz (Defender)

Matthias Ginter (Defender)

Benedikt Höwedes (Defender)

Mats Hummels (Defender)

Sami Khedira (Midfielder)

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Midfielder)

Mesut Özil (Midfielder)

André Schürrle (Midfielder)

Lukas Podolski (Forward)

Miroslav Klose (Forward)

Ron-Robert Zieler (Goalkeeper)

Thomas Müller (Midfielder)

Julian Draxler (Midfielder)

Erik Durm (Defender)

Philipp Lahm (Defender) (Captain)

Per Mertesacker (Defender)

Toni Kroos (Midfielder)

Mario Götze (Midfielder)

Jérôme Boateng (Defender)

Shkodran Mustafi (Defender)

Roman Weidenfeller (Goalkeeper)

Christoph Kramer (Midfielder)

Coach : Joachim Löw