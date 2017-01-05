Four Brilliant Ideas That Were Born Online

In the internet age, many of the best ideas around begin online – think eBay, Facebook, and email. But these are just off the top of everyone’s head. Aside from those web gems, here’s a look at four of the best ideas born online in recent years.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin was invented by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. The idea was to have a digital currency that could one day replace the need to use individual countries' currencies for online payments. In a short space of time, the worldwide usage of the e-currency has grown at a surprising rate. Many companies now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, and other businesses have chosen to operate solely with the cryptocurrency.

You can also walk into places like Wal-Mart and purchase things using your Bitcoin wallet, or grab a sandwich at Subway in the same way.

Airbnb



Airbnb is now valued at $10billion, and it all started less than 10 years ago. The idea sprouted when three guys in San Francisco couldn’t afford to pay their rent, so they decided to hire out three mattresses on their floor and serve breakfast to people. Joe Gebbia, Brian Chesky, and Nathan Blecharczyk got their first customers from a pretty basic website, and later went around to other properties in the city and updated the webpage with more places to stay. The idea snowballed and picked up heavy investment, and now pretty much every city in the world has Airbnb locations that offer customers a cheaper alternative to hotels.

Uber



Uber came about due to its inventors’ dislike of taxis, and their constant frustration about how difficult it was to get a taxi when you needed one. Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp came up with a simple idea, and it was that you should be able to get a taxi whenever you want, wherever you are. The entrepreneurs took to Twitter to attract investors and bring other experts on board. Soon there was a beta app in San Francisco in 2010 and the business quickly gained mass support. By the end of 2011, the company had raised $44.5million in funding. Like Airbnb, the popularity spread like wildfire and now the business rakes in a revenue of $1.5billion.

Pandora Radio



Pandora hasn’t quite hit the same heights as the others on this list yet, but it is a brilliant idea which is sure to gain more success in the years to come. It already produces over $1billion in revenue but is restricted to the U.S, Australia, and New Zealand at the moment.

Pandora Radio is a music app that streams music and creates playlists based on the user’s preferences. It chooses tracks of a similar genre to what the user has selected, and the listener rates the choices with a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”. It was founded in 2000, and sixteen years later there are over 250 million active users.

These case studies show that in the online age, all it takes is a simple but brilliant idea and savvy use of a few bits of technical software to turn a unique snowflake into a multibillion dollar snowman. If you think you may have the next Uber or Bitcoin floating in your head, get creating before someone else jumps on it first!