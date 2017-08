Five Children orphaned after their mother stabbed to death near Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi

A woman was beaten to death at a park near the Thyagraj Stadium on late Monday night. She was a mother of five children who became orphans with her death.

One of the children of the deceased woman, daughter Santoshi alleged that her mother might have been killed by her second husband. The 40 year old woman was rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre but she was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a murder case and they are carrying out the investigation in this case.