Film Actress ‘Telangana’ Shakuntala is no more!

Telangana Shakuntala who was a popular film actress died on Friday midnight. Telangana Shakuntala is 63 year old and she complained of heart attack in her own home in Kompally and was shifted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Suraram Village. Even before she was admitted in hospital she was died as confirmed by the doctors.

The greatness of Telangana Shakuntala is the fact that her mother tongue was not Telugu but Marathi. Telangana Shakunthala was a renowned stage artist who was performed in several dramas in Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit as well.

Telangana Shakuntala is very famous for her Telangana slang in many of her films as a character and supporting artist. She entered into the film industry in 1979 with ‘Maa Bhumi’ film. She got a very good name with the film with her role in ‘Gulabi’ film.

She became famous for her Telangana slang and her roles in the film Nuvvu Nenu, Lakshmi etc. She acted in more than 70 films. She got Nandi Award for best actress in 1980.

Filmography of Telangana Shakuntala:

2014 – Pandavulu Pandavulu Tummeda ( Telugu )

2013 – Chandee ( Telugu )

2013 – Emaindi Eevela ( Telugu )

2013 – Sound Party ( Telugu )

2013 – Rayalaseema Express ( Telugu )

2013 – Amma Yellamma ( Telugu )

2013 – Naa Anevaadu ( Telugu )

2012 – Peoples War ( Telugu )

2012 – Aada Paandavulu ( Telugu )

2012 – Guruvaram ( Telugu )

2012 – Ee Vesavilo O Prema Katha ( Telugu )

2011 – Rajanna ( Telugu )

2011 – Pilla Dorikithe Pelli ( Telugu )

2010 – Panchakshari ( Telugu )

2010 – Buridi ( Telugu )

2010 – Maa Nanna Chiranjeevi ( Telugu )

2010 – Kalyanram Kathi ( Telugu )

2010 – Glamour ( Telugu )

2010 – Neeku Naaku ( Telugu )

2010 – Ranga The Donga ( Telugu )

2010 – Bindaas ( Telugu )

2010 – Sivangi ( Telugu )

2010 – Chapter 6 ( Telugu )

2010 – Komaram Bheem ( Telugu )

2010 – Happy Happy Ga ( Telugu )

2010 – Andhra Kiran Bedi ( Telugu )

2010 – Okka Kshanam ( Telugu )

2010 – Bramhalokam to Yamalokam via Bhulokam (Telugu)

2009 – Maska ( Telugu )

2009 – Evaraina Epudaina ( Telugu )

2009 – Machak Kaalai ( Tamil )

2009 – A Aa E Ee (Athanu Aame Intalo Eeme) ( Telugu )

2009 – Nirnayam 2009 ( Telugu )

2009 – Kavi ( Telugu )

2009 – Current ( Telugu )

2009 – Bendu Apparao R.M.P ( Telugu )

2009 – Pista ( Telugu )

2008 – Sidhu From Srikakulam ( Telugu )

2008 – Kuberulu ( Telugu )

2008 – Ankusham ( Telugu )

2008 – Jabilamma ( Telugu )

2008 – Mallepuvvu ( Telugu )

2007 – Lakshmi Kalyanam ( Telugu )

2007 – Viyyalavari Kayyalu ( Telugu )

2007 – Desamuduru ( Telugu )

2006 – Oka Vichitram ( Telugu )

2006 – Annavaram ( Telugu )

2006 – Srikrishna 2006 ( Telugu )

2006 – Lakshmi ( Telugu )

2005 – Sada Mee Sevalo ( Telugu )

2005 – Evadi Gola Vadidhi ( Telugu )

2005 – Okkade ( Telugu )

2005 – Orey Pandu ( Telugu )

2004 – Pallakilo Pelli Kuturu ( Telugu )

2004 – Preminchukunnam Pelliki Randi ( Telugu )

2004 – Donga Dongadhi ( Telugu )

2004 – Adavi Ramudu ( Telugu )

2003 – Okkadu ( Telugu )

2003 – Simahachalam ( Telugu )

2003 – Pellamto Panenti ( Telugu )

2003 – Charminar ( Telugu )

2003 – Gangotri ( Telugu )

2003 – Sambu ( Telugu )

2003 – Vishnu ( Telugu )

2003 – Veede ( Telugu )

2003 – Dhool ( Tamil )

2003 – Abhimanyu ( Telugu )

2002 – Netho Cheppalani ( Telugu )

2002 – Kondaveeti Simhasanam ( Telugu )

2002 – Sandade Sandadi ( Telugu )

2001 – Nuvvu Nenu ( Telugu )

2001 – Badrachalam ( Telugu )

1996 – Gulabi ( Telugu )

1987 – Aha Naa Pellanta ( Telugu )

1979 – Maa Bhoomi (Telugu)