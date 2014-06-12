FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Groups and Teams

2014 FIFA World Cup is the 20th edition of the Fifa World Cup. FIFA World Cup is the international Men’s Football tournament. This tournament is taking place in Brazil from 12th June to 13th July 2014. Brazil is hosting the tournament for the second time.
FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results
There will be 64 matches which are going to be played in 12 cities in Brazil. 32 Teams are going to play in the tournament.
Let us see the Groups of FIFA World Cup 2014 :
Group A of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Brazil
- Croatia
- Mexico
- Cameroon
Group B of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Chile
- Australia
Group C of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Colombia
- Greece
- Ivory Coast
- Japan
Group D of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Uruguay
- Costa Rica
- England
- Italy
Group E of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Switzerland
- Ecuador
- France
- Honduras
Group F of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Argentina
- Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Iran
- Nigeria
Group G of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Germany
- Portugal
- Ghana
- United States
Group H of FIFA World Cup 2014:
- Belgium
- Algeria
- Russia
- South Korea