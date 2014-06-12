FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Groups and Teams

2014 FIFA World Cup is the 20th edition of the Fifa World Cup. FIFA World Cup is the international Men’s Football tournament. This tournament is taking place in Brazil from 12th June to 13th July 2014. Brazil is hosting the tournament for the second time.

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

There will be 64 matches which are going to be played in 12 cities in Brazil. 32 Teams are going to play in the tournament.

Let us see the Groups of FIFA World Cup 2014 :

Group A of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Brazil

Croatia

Mexico

Cameroon

Group B of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Spain

Netherlands

Chile

Australia

Group C of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Colombia

Greece

Ivory Coast

Japan

Group D of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Uruguay

Costa Rica

England

Italy

Group E of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Switzerland

Ecuador

France

Honduras

Group F of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Argentina

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Iran

Nigeria

Group G of FIFA World Cup 2014:

Germany

Portugal

Ghana

United States

Group H of FIFA World Cup 2014: