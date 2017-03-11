ETV to host Swarabhishekam in UK on 11, 12 and 13 this month

The most prestigious musical event “Swarabhishekam” hosted by Etv team is going to entertain the UK audience on 11, 12 and 13th July.

As per the makers of the Swarabhishekam program, they are going to conduct three shows in UK.

The most popular anchor Suma is hosting the show which is organised in Glasgow on 11th, in Manchester on 12th and in London on 13th.

The most popular singers SP Balasubramaniam, Mano, Sree Ramachandra, Sunitha, Pranavi, Kalpana and Malavika are going to entertain the audience with their songs.

Those who want to watch the show directly can buy the tickets and get the required information from the website : www.swarabhishekam.co.uk as per the organisers of the show.