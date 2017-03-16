Murali Vijay ton takes India to 259/4 | England vs India: 1st Test at Nottingham

Check here for the Full Scorecard details on our network site CricketFundas.com

Opener Murali Vijay scored his 4th Test hundred to keep India safe and healthy at 259 for 4 on the opening day’s play of the First Test at Nottingham on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Murali Vijay batted all through the day’s play to remain unbeaten on 122 from 294 balls with 20 fours and a six.

India had won the toss and took the brave decision of batting first in this 1st Investec Test Match at Trent Bridge. All-rounder Stuart Broad, son of former Indian cricketer Roger Binny made his Test debut. The visitors settled for the one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja.

The tourists had three vital partnerships in the day’s play to overcome the English bowling attack. For the second wicket, Cheteshwar Pujara (38) added 73 with Murali Vijay. Pujara and Virat Kohli fell in succession after lunch leaving India under tremendous pressure. However, Murali Vijay got another fine partnership, this time of 71 runs with Ajinkya Rahane for the fourth wicket.

Immediately after the Tea Break, Ajinkya Rahane fell having scored 32. India got another crucial partnership going to defy the English bowler. This one was between Murali Vijay and Skipper MS Dhoni (50 not out from 64 balls with 5 fours). The unbroken fifth wicket stand added 81 runs to see through the day safely.

For England, James Anderson bowled beautifully to take a couple of wickets. Jimmy Anderson got plenty of reverse swing to pose questions to the Indian batsmen.