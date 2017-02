England Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the England squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Joe Hart (Goalkeeper)

Glen Johnson (Defender)

Leighton Baines (Defender)

Steven Gerrard (Midfielder) (Captain)

Gary Cahill (Defender)

Phil Jagielka (Defender)

Jack Wilshere (Midfielder)

Frank Lampard (Midfielder)

Daniel Sturridge (Forward)

Wayne Rooney (Forward)

Danny Welbeck (Forward)

Chris Smalling (Defender)

Ben Foster (Goalkeeper)

Jordan Henderson (Midfielder)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Midfielder)

Phil Jones (Defender)

James Milner (Midfielder)

Rickie Lambert (Forward)

Raheem Sterling (Midfielder)

Adam Lallana (Midfielder)

Ross Barkley (Midfielder)

Fraser Forster (Goalkeeper)

Luke Shaw (Defender)

Coach : Roy Hodgson