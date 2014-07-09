Ekta Kapoor to produce a gay love story “Romil Juggal”

Ekta Kapoor has proven herself with the success of ‘Ragini MMS 2’ in which she showed the porn star Sunny Leone in very hot looks. Now Ekta Kapoor is ready to experiment a gay love story named as ‘Romil Juggal’. ‘Romil Juggal’ is a homosexual version of Romeo Juliet.

Danish Aslam who is the director of ‘Break ke Baad’ is going to direct the film and Ishita Moitra will be working on the script. Romil Juggal is about two guys who fall in love. As the love between two men is contrary to our traditions, Ekta Kapoor said the story to few Censor Board Members, so that they don not reject the project in the future.

As no top actors would be interested to do for this film, Ekta Kapoor is in search of new faces to act in this film. Director of the film, Danish Aslam said that this is going to be an Indian film. As the script work is going on and when it gets finished, casting starts.