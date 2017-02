Ecuador Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Ecuador squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Máximo Banguera (Goalkeeper)

Jorge Guagua (Defender)

Frickson Erazo (Defender)

Juan Carlos Paredes (Defender)

Renato Ibarra (Midfielder)

Christian Noboa (Midfielder)

Jefferson Montero (Midfielder)

Édison Méndez (Midfielder)

Joao Rojas (Midfielder)

Walter Ayoví (Defender)

Felipe Caicedo (Forward)

Adrián Bone (Goalkeeper)

Enner Valencia (Forward)

Oswaldo Minda (Midfielder)

Michael Arroyo (Midfielder)

Antonio Valencia (Midfielder) (Captain)

Jaime Ayoví (Forward)

Óscar Bagüí (Defender)

Luis Saritama (Midfielder)

Fidel Martínez (Midfielder)

Gabriel Achilier (Defender)

Alexander Domínguez (Goalkeeper)

Carlos Gruezo (Midfielder)

Coach : Reinaldo Rueda