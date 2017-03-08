‘Drushyam’ filming Venkatesh scheduled for release on July 11

‘Drushyam’, an upcoming Telugu film which is expected to hit the theatres on July 11, 2014. Drushyam is the remake of the 2013 Malayalam film “Drishyam” which casted Mohanlal and Menna. Now in the Telugu film Meena herself is acting beside Venkatesh.

‘Drushyam’ is directed by Sripriya while D Suresh Babu and Rajkumar Sethupathi are jointly producing it. Nadhiya is doing the role of Asha Sarath. Sharath composed the music while S Gopal Reddy is the Cinematographer.

What ‘Drushyam’ is all about?

Drushyam is all about a common man who leads a happy family life. Venkatesh is seen as ‘Rambabu’ with Middle class mentality. He leads a happy family life with whatever he has. He is having a passion for films and watches films who ever the hero may be and whatever language the film is in. He sees the film from title cards to the end of the film and forgets his family when he is watching the film. An unexpected events comes his way and how he fights against that forms the rest of the story.

Watch the theatrical trailer of Drushyam:

“Drushyam is supposed to be a family entertainer with the combination of thriller.

Cast and Crew of Drushyam:

Venkatesh

Meena

Nadhiya

Naresh

Kalabhavan Shajon

Ravi Kale

Chalapathi Rao

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao

Chaitanya Krishna

Benerjee

Sameer

Roshan Basheer

Sapthagiri

Baby Esther

Kritika