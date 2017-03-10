Did you know Mustard Seeds help in treating Arthritis?

We use mustard seeds and mustard oil in recipes and for preparing pickles. Mustard not only gives taste to the recipes but also have many health benefits.

Mustard seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, iron, manganese and calcium. Mustard seeds are also a source of good dietary fiber that is beneficial for the digestive system.

Calcium maintains the strength of bones and teeth. 100 grams of mustard contains 500 calories.

Magnesium present in the mustard have anti-oxidant properties and destroys the carcinogens by identifying them.

Mustard for Arthritis:

If mustard is added to foods daily in required amounts, arthritis can be controlled. These seeds also controls the pain. Mustard seeds are beneficial for those who do a lot of physical work as they activate the muscles. Mustard seeds also contain selenium that keeps asthma under control.

Mustard is good for those who want to lose weight. These are also rich in B-complex vitamins like folate, thiamine and riboflavin. These vitamins play a vital role in weight reduction. Mustard is good as it has low cholesterol levels.

Mustard contain Niacin that controls the blood circulation.

If you are having body pains, keep some mustard seeds in a cloth, tie it and put it in hot water. After 15 minutes place it on the area where you are having pain. It gives you good results.