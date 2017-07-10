You are here: Home » World » Dharmendra Pradhan represents India in opening ceremony of 22nd WPC International Conference

Updated on July 10, 2017 By Pallavi Bandhakavi Leave a comment

Tags:

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on a four-day tour represented India by attending the opening ceremony of 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) International Conference in Istabul of Turkey.

Dharmendra Pradhan met US Secretary of State and Energy Ministers during the event. He will be in Istanbul till July 12 and represented India at the WPC International Conference.

Dharmendra Pradhan attends opening ceremony of 22nd WPC International Conference

Dharmendra Pradhan attends opening ceremony of 22nd WPC International Conference (Source: ANI/ventuno.com)

Dharmendra Pradhan who reached Istanbul on Sunday was received by Rahul Kulshreshth, Ambassador of India to the Rpublic of Turkey.

