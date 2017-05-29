You are here: Home » World » Death toll rises in Sri Lanka as more landslides occur due to floods

May 29, 2017

The death toll in Sri Lankan floods and landslides has been rising. It was reported that more than 150 people lost their lives in Sri Lankan mudslides and floods.

Rescue teams have rushed to the affected areas of floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka and are distributing aid to the persons.

Many people were missing in the mudslides and around 88 people are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The Disaster Management Centre in Sri Lanka reported that any bodies buried in the mudslides are being recovered.

Sri Lanka Floods and mudslides

It was reported that this is the worst flooding in the last 14 years as the death toll had climbed to 164 as of now.


