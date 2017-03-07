Death toll reaches 29 in Chennai building collapse Incident

We knew that a 11 storey building which is under construction collapsed on 28th in Chennai. 70 workers who were working there were trapped under the debris.

The death toll now reached to 29 and the rescue team recovered 3 dead bodies on Tuesday. The rescue team is doing their work to recover all the workers under the debris. 26 persons are getting treatment in the hospitals and almost 20 workers are still trapped under the debris.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister visited the place on Monday and said that he would help the deceased. He spoke with the rescue personnel and collected all the details regarding the incident and how the rescue operation is going on. He also aked them to make it fast and recover the trapped persons from the debris. He then met the relatives of the trapped persons and said that it is an unfortunate incident. It took place because of the violations of construction.

Total 72 were trapped under the debris. Of them 36 workers belong to Andhra Pradesh. Some of the workers are rescued and sent to the hospital for the treatment.