Deaflympics contingents agitates at Airport for not receiving well

Indian Deaflympics 2017 contingents were unhappy as the medal winners and their coaches were not received well at the airport in the National Capital.

The contingents refused to move out of the airport after they arrived in New Delhi airport as they did not receive warm welcome from the government side.

India bagged five medals in the Deaflympics Championship 2017 which was held in Turkey.