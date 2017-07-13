Darjeeling unrest: GTA tourist information office set on fire

We know that an indefinite strike is underway as the supporters of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) have called for a shutdown for a separate state for them.

The violence erupted last night as the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Tourist Information office at the Chorasta area was set on fire by the unknown people.

The tourist office burned to ashes on the day when thousands of Gorkhaland supporters came out on the Darjeeling streets to take part in the funeral procession of GJM supporter Ashok Tamang.

Ashok Tamang was allegedly shot in police firing on July 8 and later died of injuries.