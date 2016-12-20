How does Custard Apple keep Cancer away?

Custard Apple is a yummy fruit which is available during winter season. It is well known for its medicinal properties and a research is being conducted to know about its anti-cancer properties.

Custard Apple is thought to contain acetogenins, which are the long chain fatty acids that are effective against cancerous cells. These acetogenins exhibited powerful anti-cancer and cytotoxic properties. These acetogenins are specific for Annonaceaous species.

Custard Apple is effective against Human Epidermal Carcinoma of Nasopharynx in tissue culture.

When a bruised ripe fruit is mixed with salt and applied to malignant tumours, it hastens the formation of pus, which is known as suppuration and thus helps in healing the tumour.

Custard Apple is also found effective in treating Diabetes, Obesity and is rich in anti-oxidants.

What are the Health Benefits, Nutritional Values and Uses of Custard Apple?

Custard Apple contains Vitamin A, which is useful for maintaining the health of eyes, skin and hair.

Custard Apple helps in digestion by regulating the bowel movements as it is a rich source of dietary fiber.

Custard Apple also helps in treating respiratory problems by acting as an expectorant. It also acts as a coolant and stimulant.

Custard Apples are good for the patients suffering from Arthritis and Rheumatism. It is also beneficial for treating Diarrhoea and Dysentery.

Custard Apple is good for the health of the heart as it contains Magnesium.

Custard Apple also acts as a Muscle Relaxant and prevents weakness of the muscles.

Thick paste of the flesh can be used for treating burns and skin infections.

When the paste prepared from powdered seeds is applied on the uterus, it results in abortion.

Fresh leaves are also beneficial for treating small fits, fainting and hysteria.

Custard Apples are high in nutritive values and are rich in iron, calcium, niacin and provides high calories. They also contain many other vitamins like ascorbic acid and vitamin B etc.

They are good for the people with hyperthyroidism and who want to gain weight. They contain copper which helps in the formation of haemoglobin.

These are the most nutritious fruits and keeps your health in good condition. So eat custard apple and say us how do you like them?