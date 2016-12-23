All-round Jadeja helps CSK defeat Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings collected their second win in three outings after overcoming the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. (Full Scorecard details)

Match 10 of the Pepsi IPL 2014 saw the Rajasthan Royals inserting CSK to bat first. Opener Dwayne Smith scored a superb 50 from 28 balls with 6 fours and 3 sixes but at the other end there was little contribution. Chennai Super Kings soon slipped into trouble at 74 for 5 following a mini middle order collapse.

A responsible innings of 36 from 33 balls from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK to finish at 140 for 6. Medium pacer Rajat Bhatia with his slower ones strangled CSK with tight figures of 2 for 13 in 4 overs.

Chennai Super Kings bounced back in the game in style with Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Skipper Shane Watson and Sanju Samson in consecutive deliveries to leave Rajasthan Royals at 44 for 4 in 6.5 overs.

CSK being the good side that they are sustained the pressure on the rest of the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to seal the match. Although the margin of defeat was just 7 runs, it surely was a one-sided contest with CSK dominating once they had sent back the key batsmen of Rajasthan Royals.

For taking 4 for 33 and scoring 36, Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged as the Man of the Match. This is now a second time in a row that the CSK bowlers have demolished their opposition batting line-up.