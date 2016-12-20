Chennai Super Kings thrash Delhi Daredevils by 93 runs

Chennai Super Kings bounced back from their first match defeat to thrash Delhi Daredevils by a record margin of 93 runs in Match 8 of Pepsi IPL 2014.

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where the pitch is beautifully green, Skipper MS Dhoni went against the convention to persist with his seamers instead of bringing on his spinners after the first six overs. With the likes of Ben Hilfenhaus and Ishwar Pandey getting the ball to jag around both ways and also medium pacer Dwayne Smith getting appreciable movement, Delhi Daredevils collapsed in a heap for a paltry total of 84 in 15.4 overs. (Full Scorecard Details on our network site)

All the CSK bowlers chipped in with the wickets. The spinners’ job was too easy when they came out to bowl with the CSK already in a winning position having got the big wickets of JP Duminy and Ross Taylor. The Delhi Daredevils were as such under pressure to chase a tall target of 175. None of the batsmen at the top allowed themselves any opportunity to get used to the pace and bounce of the pitch.

The key player for Delhi Daredevils was JP Duminy who struggled to find the middle of the bat and often was getting runs through inside edges. His struggle was ended by an inswinger from Dwayne Smith which had him lbw for a 14-ball 15. Ross Taylor who walked in at 42 for 4 was caught behind driving at a lovely outswinger from Ben Hilfenhaus.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik was bowled by a skidder from R Ashwin for a 22-ball 21 whereas Jimmy Neesham was caught slogging Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 22 from 15 balls.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings batting first after winning the toss, struggled to find any momentum in the first half of their innings. Things moved on with the arrival of Suresh Raina who went onto score 56 from 41 balls with 5 fours and a six. Skipper MS Dhoni provided the finishing fireworks scoring 32 from 15 balls to lift CSK to a formidable total of 177 for 7.

The Man of the Match was Suresh Raina who also plucked three good catches. Another notable thing to mention about CSK’s win was the outstanding catching from Faf du Plessis not once but twice running backwards and pulling off blinders.