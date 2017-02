Costa Rica Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Costa Rica squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Keylor Navas (Goalkeeper)

Johnny Acosta (Defender)

Giancarlo González (Defender)

Michael Umaña (Defender)

Celso Borges (Midfielder)

Óscar Duarte (Defender)

Christian Bolaños (Midfielder)

David Myrie (Defender)

Joel Campbell (Forward)

Bryan Ruiz (Forward) (Captain)

Michael Barrantes (Midfielder)

Waylon Francis (Defender)

Esteban Granados (Midfielder)

Randall Brenes (Forward)

Júnior Díaz (Defender)

Cristian Gamboa (Defender)

Yeltsin Tejeda (Midfielder)

Patrick Pemberton (Goalkeeper)

Roy Miller (Defender)

Diego Calvo (Midfielder)

Marco Ureña (Forward)

José Miguel Cubero (Midfielder)

Daniel Cambronero (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Jorge Luis Pinto