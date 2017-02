Colombia Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Colombia squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

David Ospina (Goalkeeper)

Cristián Zapata (Defender)

Mario Yepes (Defender) (Captain)

Santiago Arias (Defender)

Carlos Carbonero (Midfielder)

Carlos Sánchez (Midfielder)

Pablo Armero (Defender)

Abel Aguilar (Midfielder)

Teófilo Gutiérrez (Forward)

James Rodríguez (Midfielder)

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Midfielder)

Camilo Vargas (Goalkeeper)

Fredy Guarín (Midfielder)

Víctor Ibarbo (Forward)

Alexander Mejía (Midfielder)

Éder Álvarez Balanta (Defender)

Carlos Bacca (Forward)

Juan Camilo Zúñiga (Defender)

Adrián Ramos (Forward)

Juan Fernando Quintero (Midfielder)

Jackson Martínez (Forward)

Faryd Mondragón (Goalkeeper)

Carlos Valdés (Defender)

Coach : José Pékerman