Nations of the World – Angola

Capital, Currency, Languages, Religion and Parliament of Angola:

Angola is the West African country that got freedom from Portuguese in 1975. Angola covers an area of 12,46,699 sq.km. It is officially known as the Republic of Angola.

The borders of Angola are : it is bordered by Namibia on the south, the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the north, and Zambia on the east, its west coast is on the Atlantic Ocean. The capital of Angola is Luanda.

Angola has a population of 18.5 millions.

The currency of Angola is new kwanga.

The languages spoken in Angola are Portuguese and Bantu. Kikongo, Chokwe, Umbundu, Kimbundu, Ganguela, Kwanyama are the recognized national languages.

The main religion in Angola is Christianity. Roman Catholics constitute half of the population in the country.

Angola is famous for exporting gems (Navaratna). Angola also exports crude oil, coffee, diamonds, iron mineral, wood used for construction purpose. These are the primary exports of Angola.

The important places or prime cities in Angola are Luanda, Benguela and Lobito. The largest cities in Angola are Huambo, Lucapa, Kuito, Malanje, Namibe, Lubango and Soyo.

The parliament in Angola is known as National Peoples Assembly.

The time in Angola is Greenwich + 1.

Angola is the top basketball team of FIBA Africa. The Angola National Football Team for the first time qualified for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.