Cameroon Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Cameroon squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Loïc Feudjou (Goalkeeper)

Benoît Assou-Ekotto (Defender)

Nicolas N’Koulou (Defender)

Cédric Djeugoué (Defender)

Dany Nounkeu (Defender)

Alex Song (Midfielder)

Landry N’Guémo (Midfielder)

Benjamin Moukandjo (Forward)

Samuel Eto’o (Forward) (Captain)

Vincent Aboubakar (Forward)

Jean Makoun (Midfielder)

Henri Bedimo (Defender)

Maxim Choupo-Moting (Forward)

Aurélien Chedjou (Defender)

Pierre Webó (Forward)

Charles Itandje (Goalkeeper)

Stéphane Mbia (Midfielder)

Eyong Enoh (Midfielder)

Fabrice Olinga (Forward)

Edgar Salli (Midfielder)

Joël Matip (Midfielder)

Allan Nyom (Defender)

Sammy N’Djock (Goalkeeper)

Coach : Volker Finke