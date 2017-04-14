You are here: Home » World » British woman stabbed by Palestinian on Jerusalem train reports Israel Police

A Palestinian man stabbed a British woman fatally on Jerusalem train on Friday.

Israeli police said both the Christians offered their prayers on Good Friday and Muslims held prayers at their respective holy places nearby.

The British woman is a tourist and was stabbed to death today afternoon. The woman aged 25 years was rushed to hospital nearby but she was declared dead.

The Palestinian man is identified as Jameel Tamimi, a 57-year-old person with personal, mental and moral hardships. He belong to East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud.

Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train - Israeli police

Palestinian fatally stabs British woman on Jerusalem train – Israeli police (Source: Vetuno/News Video Online)


