Brazil Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Jefferson (Goalkeeper)

Dani Alves (Defender)

Thiago Silva (Captain)

David Luiz (Defender)

Fernandinho (Midfielder)

Marcelo (Defender)

Hulk (Forward)

Paulinho (Midfielder)

Fred (Forward)

Neymar (Forward)

Oscar (Midfielder)

Júlio César (Goalkeeper)

Dante (Defender)

Maxwell (Defender)

Henrique (Defender)

Ramires (Midfielder)

Luiz Gustavo (Midfielder)

Hernanes (Midfielder)

Willian (Midfielder)

Bernard (Forward)

Jô (Forward)

Victor (Goalkeeper)

Maicon (Defender)

Coach : Luiz Felipe Scolari