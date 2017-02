Bosnia and Herzegovina Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Asmir Begović (Goalkeeper)

Avdija Vršajević (Defender)

Ermin Bičakčić (Defender)

Emir Spahić (Defender) (Captain)

Sead Kolašinac (Defender)

Ognjen Vranješ (Defender)

Muhamed Bešić (Defender)

Miralem Pjanić (Midfielder)

Vedad Ibišević (Forward)

Zvjezdan Misimović (Midfielder)

Edin Džeko (Forward)

Jasmin Fejzić (Goalkeeper)

Mensur Mujdža (Defender)

Tino-Sven Sušić (Midfielder)

Toni Šunjić (Defender)

Senad Lulić (Midfielder)

Senijad Ibričić (Midfielder)

Haris Medunjanin (Midfielder)

Edin Višća (Forward)

Izet Hajrović (Midfielder)

Anel Hadžić (Midfielder)

Asmir Avdukić (Goalkeeper)

Sejad Salihović (Midfielder)

Coach : Safet Sušić