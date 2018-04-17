Blackbuck Poaching case: Jodhpur Court allows Salman Khan to fly abroad

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was granted bail in the blackbuck poaching case, has now filed a petition before Jodhpur District and Sessions Court seeking permission to visit four countries.

Earlier, Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur, during the shooting of his movie ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ in 1998.

The actor spent two nights in Jodhpur Jail but was later granted bail by the Jodhpur court on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each. While granting the bail, the court ordered Salman to seek permission from the court to travel abroad.