Bendy Railway station gets tight security as Naxals call for statewide strike

Bendi railway station in Latehar district of Jharkhand gets tight security as the naxals have given call for statewide strike.

The naxals have given a call for strike in the district over Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) tribal acts.

Security has been tightened to maintain law and order and to prevent any violence in the district.

As per the tribal laws, CNT and SPT, the tribal land cannot be transferred or sold to non-tribals. It also states that the tribal land cannot be used for any other purpose other than agricultural and allied activities.

Naxals blew up railway tracks between Chichaki and Karmabandh railway stations that comes under Dhanbad railway division.



