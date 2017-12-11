Ben Stokes, Alex Hales in England Squad for Gillette ODI series 2018

England has included all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Alex Hales in their ODI squad for the upcoming 5-match Gillette ODI series 2018 in Australia that begins from next month.

The 26-year-old Ben Stokes is missing the ongoing Ashes series due to his involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol in September which even led to his arrest by the police.

England has surely missed his aggression and all-round skills in the Ashes where they are 0-2 down.

Prior to the series, former England wicket keeper revealed to Betway Insider on how tough it is against the Aussies especially down under and that’s exactly what is happening to Joe Root’s team.

Had Ben Stokes not been involved in the brawl and been playing in the Ashes, it would have been a different story altogether for England, perhaps. It is sad that Stokes’ aggression which should have been used on the field was rather shown off the field which certainly has dented England’s chances of winning the urn.

Despite being named in the England ODI squad, it is not certain whether Ben Stokes will actually get to play, as his selection will be subject to a decision from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) whether to charge him of a criminal offence or not.

After the CPS makes its decision, the ball will be in England and Wales Cricket Board’s court to take a disciplinary action on the all-rounder, who is currently suspended.

Alex Hales, on the other hand, doesn’t face any criminal charges for his involvement in the street brawl although he is likely to face a disciplinary action from the ECB.

Meanwhile, England National selector James Whitaker, commenting on the England Squad for the Gillette ODI series 2018, has been quoted by the ECB official website, as saying : “The forthcoming series against Australia presents another significant opportunity for this group to showcase their skills and talent against a quality side away from home.

“The core group of the squad have been involved at this level for at least the past two years and that consistency of selection has enabled us to build a cohesive squad that is playing some entertaining and winning cricket.

“I would like to wish captain Eoin Morgan, head coach Trevor Bayliss and the players every success during the series.”