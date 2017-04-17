Bellandur Lake spews toxic foam onto the roads; troubles bikers

Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru is again spewing its toxic foam onto the roads and created another nightmare for the residents living in the nearby areas of the lake.

The Bellandur lake foam had caused a lot of problems for the people driving vehicles and especially for those who ride bikes, they had to face the foam that is spilling directly on their faces.

This has become a big problem for the residents living in the areas nearby the Bellandur lake.

This is not the first time that toxic foam is spilling in Bengaluru. The similar incidents were reported earlier also.

Bellandur lake is filled with effluents and on can also observe froth and hyacinth in the lake.



