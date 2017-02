Belgium Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Belgium squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Thibaut Courtois (Goalkeeper)

Toby Alderweireld (Defender)

Thomas Vermaelen (Defender)

Vincent Kompany (Defender) (Captain)

Jan Vertonghen (Defender)

Axel Witsel (Midfielder)

Kevin De Bruyne (Midfielder)

Marouane Fellaini (Midfielder)

Romelu Lukaku (Forward)

Eden Hazard (Midfielder)

Kevin Mirallas (Midfielder)

Simon Mignolet (Goalkeeper)

Sammy Bossut (Goalkeeper)

Dries Mertens (Forward)

Daniel Van Buyten (Defender)

Steven Defour (Midfielder)

Divock Origi (Forward)

Nicolas Lombaerts (Defender)

Mousa Dembélé (Midfielder)

Adnan Januzaj (Midfielder)

Anthony Vanden Borre (Defender)

Nacer Chadli (Midfielder)

Laurent Ciman (Defender)

Coach : Marc Wilmots