Beas river tragedy: Search operations yet to recover all bodies

It is exactly a week ago that we heard of the tragic incident at the Beas river in Himachal Pradesh which drowned 24 Engineering students from Hyderabad. A massive search operation is going on in Mandi district where this incident happened.

As many as 550 personnel which includes 50 divers, the army, the navy and the ITBP have been deployed to bring out the bodies of the missing students drowned in the Beas river. So far only 8 bodies have been brought out of the waters. The rescue workers are looking for 17 more bodies of missing students along with one tour-operator. The last two days haven’t yielded any results for the search team.

With no bodies brought out of the water in the last two days, there is a ray of hope that some of the missing students might have somehow survived the strong currents of the Beas river. On facebook, several students are expressing hopes that there could be survivors found in the forest area besides the river which hasn’t been searched yet.

If one can recall, this shocking drowning incident happened on June 8th in Thaulat area of Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. 48 students along with three faculty members of the Hyderabad-based V.N.R. Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET) College were apparently in the middle of a so-called industrial tour of North India.

While traveling from Shimla to Manali, the group was lured to the beautiful looking location at the banks of the Beas river. It is learnt that they had walked down about 25 feet into the valley to get to the river which hardly had any depth. Most of the students were looking to get their pictures clicked in the stunning background so that they could upload them later on in their facebook accounts.

However, the time was bad for the Hyderabad students as out of nowhere the water flow increased drastically due to the opening of the Larjhi dam gates! The students were caught completely unaware and in seconds of time, death was staring at their faces. 24 students were washed away by the Beas river which raised itself from an innocuous 1-2 feet depth to 7 feet to cause an unforgettable tragedy.

The bad part was some of the students going right into the middle of the river and sitting casually on the big rocks. They innocently underestimated nature and were made to pay by the cruel Beas river which ended their lives in a matter of few seconds!

The survivors of the mishap at Beas river claim that no siren or hooter was sounded to alert them of the opening of the dam gates. They also claim that no help came through on time from the concerned Himachal Pradesh State authorities which could have rescued their friends.

While Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 500,000 to the bereaved families, his counterpart – the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao besides doing the same rushed his Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy along with some important authorities to monitor the situation in Mandi.

A few days after the shocking incident, a video has emerged which showed how the students were washed away by the Beas river. The video was shot by a local man who had come to shoot a wedding ceremony in the village.

The following people were drowned in the Beas river tragedy:

Akulla Vijetha, Ashish Mantha, Bairineni Ritwik, Banothu Rambabu, Dasari Sreenidhi, Devashish Bose, Gampala Aishwarya, Baswaraj Sandeep, Gonoor Arvind Kumar, Kalluri Sree Harsha, Kasarla Rishita Reddy, Laxmi Gayatri Appanabotla, M. Siva Prakash Varma, M. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Macharla Akhil, Mittapally Akhil, Muppidi Kiran Kumar, Nerudu Jagadish Mudiraj, P. Venkata Durga Tarun, Mohammed Sabir Hussain Shaikh, P Ridhima, B Mahen Sai Raj, T. Upendar, Ch. Parameshwar and Prahlad (Tour Operator)