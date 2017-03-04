Bangladesh vs India, 3rd ODI washed out by heavy rain

(Sourced from our network site CricketFundas.com, original article link here)

The third and final ODI of the Sahara Cup 2014 between Bangladesh and India at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mipur, Dhaka on Thursday ended in a no result due to poor weather. The match saw as many as three rain interventions leaving even the first innings unfinished.

When the final rain interruption came along, India were struggling at 119 for 9 in 34.2 overs. The match had been reduced to a 41-over contest following a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Had there been no rain in the evening, India could have well won the match like in the Second ODI despite a low total as the pitch was too difficult for batting with the ball seaming around in both the directions. There was also enough turn and bounce with the pitch quite damp because of all the rains in the last four days or so.

Both the teams made one change each for this final ODI. While Bangladesh got Sohag Gazi in the place of Ziaur Rahman, India strengthened its batting with Manoj Tiwary replacing Amit Mishra. India surprisingly took the daring decision of batting first after winning the toss under slightly overcast conditions.

A light passing shower arrived in the 9th over and by that time India was in early soup at 13 for 3 in 8.3 overs. Robin Uthappa and Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply in the space of three balls. Both were caught at first slip with Uthappa edging a drive off a full length away swinger from Mashrafe Mortaza and Ajinkya Rahane closing the face to an away going delivery from Al Amin Hossain. Ambati Rayudu meekly gloved a short ball from Taskin Ahmed to the keeper.

Rain interrupted the match again in the 13th over and this time it was a long haul. After the resumption, Shakib Al Hasan broke a 41-run stand by having India Skipper Suresh Raina gloving a sweep to the keeper down the legside. Raina was looking good for his run-a-ball 25. India started to collapse in a heap after Raina’s exit.

Wicket Keeper Wriddhiman Saha and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. Saha was clean bowled trying to cut an arm ball while Pujara (27 from 63 balls) was lbw to a ball that turned from middle. Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed got the next wicket with Akshar Patel edging a flamboyant drive to the keeper. Sohag Gazi who got a late bowl had trapped Mohit Sharma lbw with a doosra.

When rain had the last laugh, India had moved to 119 for 9 in 34.2 overs with Stuart Binny in the middle of a fighting cameo of 25 not out from 36 balls. Team India won the 2-match Sahara Cup 2014 ODI Series 2-0.