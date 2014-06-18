India beat Bangladesh by 47 runs in Second ODI

(Sourced from our network site CricketFundas.com, original article link here)

India pulled off an unbelievable and an unlikely victory in the Second ODI against hosts Bangladesh on Tuesday. A certain defeat was on the cards for Team India after they were bowled out for their lowest ever total against Bangladesh. India had just 105 runs on the board to defend and yet they went on to win the contest comfortably towards the end by 47 runs!

Stuart Binny proved to be the magician for India taking dream figures of 4.4-2-4-6 while Mohit Sharma was the one who gave hopes of an Indian comeback and he finished with 4 for 22 in 8 overs. Bangladesh chasing 106 from 41 overs collapsed in a heap to 58 all out!

For starters, Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first under gloomy conditions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Mashrafe Mortaza provided an ideal start taking a wicket off the second ball of the match with Ajinkya Rahane lbw for a duck. Rain hit the ground in the 6th over with India fighting hard at 14 for 1 on a damp pitch that was giving too much of sideways movement along with uneven bounce.

The match miraculously resumed after about two and a half hours of delay with the overs reduced to 41 per side. Debutant teenage fast bowler Taskin Ahmed came up with a double blow after the rain break bouncing out Robin Uthappa (14) and trapping AT Rayudu lbw to have the visitors at 28 for 3 in 9.1 overs.

In the 14th over, Taskin Ahmed struck again when he had Cheteshwar Pujara beaten for pace in an lbw. Veteran Mashrafe Mortaza got his second wicket when a lovely yorker from him had Wriddhiman Saha lbw. Skipper Suresh Raina who looked in good touch with 27 from 23 balls was run out after blindly going for a second run off a Stuart Binny flick.

India slipped to 66 for 6 in 17 overs and the remaining batsmen including Binny couldn’t do much to take the total to any sort of respectability. The visitors were bowled out in 25.3 overs itself with Taskin Ahmed taking 5 for 28 in 8 overs.

By the supper break, Bangladesh were 19 for 2 in 5 overs. Tamim Iqbal paid price for his adventurous approach by losing his wicket in the second ball of the innings, jumping down the track and edging a Mohit Sharma short ball to the keeper. The other opener Anamul Haque dabbed the same bowled into the hands of backward point for an 8-ball duck.

After the break, Bangladesh looked to be settling down but the arrival of Stuart Binny changed the match on its head. Binny got one to kick up down the legside to have Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim gloving it to the keeper to break a 31-run stand. In the 14th over, Binny struck twice in consecutive balls with debutant Mithun Ali (26) flicking him straight to squareleg and Mahmudullah slicing a drive to gully. Without conceding a single run, Binny already had three wickets in his kitty while Bangladesh were in a huge spot of bother at 50 for 5!

Mohit Sharma returned back to the bowling crease to deliver a double blow in the 15th over with Shakib Al Hasan bounced out by a short ball and Ziaur Rahman slogging a slower ball to mid wicket. The last blow to Bangladesh was Mashrafe Mortaza caught behind off Binny to a magical leg cutter kind of delivery. Binny did the clean up job in a hurry to have Bangladesh bowled out in just 17.4 overs!

Stuart Binny broke the 21-year-old record held by Anil Kumble for the best ODI figures by an Indian bowler. Kumble for the record had taken 6 for 12 against West Indies in the Hero Cup Final in 1993 at the Eden Gardens in Calcutta. It was a great day for Stuart Binny as his wife Mayanti Langer was the anchor of the pre and post match show on Star Sports for this match.