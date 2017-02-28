India beat Bangladesh in First ODI by 7 wickets

(Sourced from our network site CricketFundas.com, original article link here)

The batting of even a second string Indian team was too good to contain for hosts Bangladesh in the first ODI of the Sahara Cup 2014 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday. India led by Suresh Raina eased to a comfortable 7 wicket win in what was a rain-affected match. (Check Scorecard details here)

Bangladesh after winning the toss opted to bat first on a track that was absolutely flat and the conditions quite hot and humid in the afternoon. India handed over debuts to spinners Parvez Rasool and Akshar Patel.

Recovering from a slow start, Bangladesh did extremely well to post a competitive total of 272 for 9. The hosts could have got a lot more runs but for losing wickets at wrong times throughout their innings. The Bangladeshi innings got off to a shape thanks to half centuries from Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (59 from 63 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes) and Shakib Al Hasan (52 from 58 balls with 4 fours and a six).

Also amongst the runs were opener Anamul Haque with 44 (from 60 balls) and Mahmudullah with 41 (from 44 balls). The Indian bowling wasn’t any special although Umesh Yadav did put in a decent show with 3 for 48 in 9 overs.

India sealed the run chase through a solid opening partnership between Robin Uthappa and Ajinkya Rahane before the heavens opened up. Robin Uthappa raced away to 50 from 44 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes before he was dismissed by a bad lbw decision from Bangladeshi Umpire Enamul Haque. India was sitting pretty at 100 for 1 in 16.4 overs when a thunderstorm lashed Mirpur.

The match resumed less than three hours after the stoppage thanks to the excellent draining condition of the Shere-Bangla National Stadium. India’s target was revised to 150 from 26 overs. The pitch started to take sharp turn following the heavy rain but Bangladesh lacked the match-winning spinners to do the magic.

Ajinkya Rahane went on to score 64 from 70 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes to ease India towards the target and also collect the Man of the Match award.