Arun Jaitley: Firing from Pakistan must stop for peace talks to prevail

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said that Pakistan must stop its unprovoked ceasefire violations across the borders if it wants to talk peace with India. The Defence minister was on a visit to Army posts near the LOC.

The Defence Minister on Sunday said:

For the situation to normalize, it is extremely important that such violations, which are taking place at the LoC, must stop. That in itself would amount to a confidence building measure before any country can proceed further

The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir had earlier said that talks and aggression cannot go together. And that for the situation to normalise it was important that the ceasefire violations were stopped completely by Pakistan. Jaitley also stated that the Indian army can counter Pakistan ceasefire violations.

Arun Jaitley also responded to the latest threat to India that came in from the dreaded terrorist group Al Qaida. As we know the group founded by the late Osama bin Laden had called muslims in Kashmir to wage jihad against India. Arun Jaitley expressed confidence that the Indian millitary was capable of quashing any such threat posed by the Al Qaeda.

This is perhaps the first time that the Al Qaeda has directly talked about involving itself in Kashmir. So far it has been Pakistan using its proxy terrorist groups to create ripples in the Indian state but now it is becoming evident that a larger Islamic force is forging together to threaten India in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Whether the Narendra Modi Government will actually take on Pakistan remains to be seen. The Indian public is confident that this Government will be proactive in teaching Pakistan a lesson in case of future ceasefire violations. For now, it looks like Pakistan is playing a wait and watch game as to how the new Indian Government deals with it on all fronts – diplomatic to military.