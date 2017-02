Argentina Squad : FIFA World Cup 2014

You are here: Home

FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil : Schedule, Time Table and Results

Following is the Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2014:

Sergio Romero (Goalkeeper)

Ezequiel Garay (Defender)

Hugo Campagnaro (Defender)

Pablo Zabaleta (Defender)

Fernando Gago (Midfielder)

Lucas Biglia (Midfielder)

Ángel di María (Midfielder)

Enzo Pérez (Midfielder)

Gonzalo Higuaín (Forward)

Lionel Messi (Forward) (Captain)

Maxi Rodríguez (Midfielder)

Agustín Orión (Goalkeeper)

Augusto Fernández (Midfielder)

Javier Mascherano (Midfielder)

Martín Demichelis (Defender)

Marcos Rojo (Defender)

Federico Fernández (Defender)

Rodrigo Palacio (Forward)

Ricardo Álvarez (Midfielder)

Sergio Agüero (Forward)

Mariano Andújar (Goalkeeper)

Ezequiel Lavezzi (Forward)

José María Basanta (Defender)

Coach : Alejandro Sabella