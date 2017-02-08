Try these packs to get rid of Sun Tanning!

As we go out for our work, our face gets tanned easily and the dark spots are formed on the skin. Let us try some face packs for removing the sun tan with the ingredients which are available at our home:

Face pack with lemon and rose water helps in removing the sun tan:

Lemon is found to possess the bleaching properties naturally. Add 2 spoons of lemon water, cucumber (keera) juice and add rose water in the desired amounts and apply it on the face where the skin is affected and became dark. This pack controls the darkness of skin on application.

Face pack with Papaya for sun tan removal:

The natural chemicals present in papaya whitens your skin by removing the dead cells on the face. Take half cup of papaya paste and add honey to it and apply it as a pack on your face. Allow the pack to dry for half an hour and wash the pack with water. This pack helps in removing the tan and also makes your skin softer.

Face pack with Oats and Butter Milk:

Butter Milk has the property of making your skin glow. Take 2 spoonful of oats and add required amount of butter milk to it. Rub this mixture gently on your face. Allow it to dry for 20 minutes. Clean this after drying, this pack not only helps in removing the tan but also removes the dead cells from your skin.

Face Pack with Tomatoes and Curd:

Add 2 spoons of lemon juice, 1 spoon curd and add paste from half tomato. Apply this as the face pack. This pack tightens the pores on the skin and makes you feel fresh.