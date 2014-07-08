“Anjaan” starring Suriya and Samantha set for release on Independence Day

‘Anjaan’ filming Suriya and Samantha in the lead roles is the 2014 Tamil action thriller film. ‘Anjaan’ is directed by N Lingusamy and produced under his own banner of Thirupathi Brothers. N Subash Chandrabose and Ronnie Screwvala are the producers of the film.

Watch the Official Teaser of ‘Anjaan’ online:



In ‘Anjaan’ Suriya can be seen in dual roles. Bollywood actors like Manoj Bajpai, Vidyut Jamwal, Rajpal Yadav and Dalip Tahil are seen in the supporting roles.

The audio launch of ‘Anjaan’ is set for release on July 17th. The punch dialogue of Suriya in this movie is “You think I am a pigeon that flees at the sound of a cracker ? I wait patiently and seize the prey. I am the Eagle… Anjaan” (which would be said in Tamil in the film).

Santosh Sivan handled the cinematography and Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music. The film is made with a budget of $100 million. Suriya also sung a song in this movie.

Anjaan is set for release on 15 August 2014. Chitrangada Singh and Maryam Zakaria are seen in special appearance.

Suriya is seen as Raju bhai in Anjaan and left a good impression among the Suriya fans in Social media. The teaser of the movie got a good response from the fans.