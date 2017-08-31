Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu praises PV Sindhu for winning silver at World Badminton Championship

It is known that renowned badminton player PV Sindhu won silver at World Badminton Championship.

She met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday. She was accompanied with her Chief National Coach P Gopichand.

N Chandra Babu Naidu was very happy for PV Sindhu for winning silver medal and blessed her for better performance in future. He also wished her good luck for her service as a deputy collector.

Chandrababu Naidu enquired about the Amaravati Badminton Academy which is going to be established soon.

PV Sindhu lost to Nozomi Okuhara in the World Badminton Championship Final held at Glasgow and won silver medal.