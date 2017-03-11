Amit Shah gets Clean Chit in Ishrat Jahan encounter case!

Amit Shah was a former Gujarat minister who was alleged in Ishrat Jahan encounter case. The CBI did not find any evidence against the former Minister Amit Shah and said the same to the special court on Wednesday. Amit Shah is a close aide of Narendra Modi.

Kapil Sibal is a Union minister who alleged fake encounter case of Ishrat Jahan to hit out the BJP’s PM nominee, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Kapil Sibal said that Amit Shah is being protected by Narendra Modi despite of the evidence to arrest him.

The CBI are investigating this alleged fake encounter of Ishrat Jahan and three more others. The CBI did not include the names of any politicians in the chargesheet when filing it but included the names of charged police and IB officers for encounter and criminal conspiracy.

Amit Shah is a close aide of Narendra Modi and BJP’s election-in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. Amit Shah is facing murder and conspiracy charges in other encounter cases too. The other are encounter of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Tulsiram Prajapati.

The CBI charged eleven policemen which includes 4 officers of the central IB for killing four persons in a case.