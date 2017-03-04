Allu Arjun to step into Malluwood!

Allu Arjun has a lot of craze among Malayalam fans and most of his films are remade into Malayalam. The films which are just good in Telugu are also received well in Malluwood. Allu Arjun is well received when his film is released in Malayalam and a lot of excitement is seen among Malayalam fans.

Bunny’s film ‘Lucky The Racer’ performed well in Malluwood and received top box office collections.

So Bunny has a special affection towards Malayalis and now he is ready to work in a Malayalam film. Allu Arjun has already listened to some stories of Malayalam Directors and now he is ready to say his acceptance to one film. The complete details of the film will be known soon.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram duo will be seen again after the big success of the ‘Julayi’. Trivikram is ready with a new story for Allu Arjun in which Radha Krishna will be the producer of the film. The title for the film is supposed to be ‘Kavacham’. The script work is in the final stages of editing and the film is going to be in sets from July onwards. Samantha is going to romance Bunny. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director for the upcoming film.

In GunaSekhar’s ‘Rudhramadevi’ film Allu Arjun is to be seen as Gona Ganna Reddy.