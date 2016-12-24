Allagadda Assembly Elections to go on as despite Shobha Nagireddy’s death

Election Commission today has decided that the Assembly Elections in Allagadda in Kurnool district will be held as per the original schedule. Suspense was mounting whether elections in Allagadda would be postponed following the untimely death of one of the contesting candidates – Shobha Nagireddy.

Bhanwarlal, the Chief Electoral Officer in Andhra Pradesh said that Elections will go on as per schedule as the YSRCP party is a registered party but not a recognised political party yet. Shobha Nagireddy who died today in Hyderabad after a car accident was also a sitting MLA from Allagadda.

State and Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled to be held on May 7th in Allagadda which is in the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh state.