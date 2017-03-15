Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make a comeback with “Jazba”!

After a long gap of 4 years Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is ready to start her second innings in the film industry with ‘Jazba’. Sanjay Gupta is the director of the film ‘Jazba’, in which Aishwarya Rai is going to act as the protagonist. Aishwarya Rai is last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Guzaarish’ in 2010.

‘Jazba’ is going to be an action thriller whose filming may begin from January 2015. Even though the rest of the cast is not selected till now, it is confirmed that John Abraham is going to romance Aishwarya Rai in this thriller.

John Abraham is going to play the role of gangster Abu Salem. Director Sanjay Gupta says that even though John Abraham’s role is a small role in this film but it has very much significance in the movie.

Irfan Khan is seen as a suspended police officer in this film.

This is for the fifth time John Abraham is working with Sanjay Gupta. John Abraham worked with Sanjay Gupta for Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Gupta’s next-in-line Mumbai Saga.

Sanjay Gupta is well known for directing entertainers like Kaante and the Shootout At Lokhandwala. This is the first time for the director to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai as a Lawyer in “Jazba”.

John Abraham is very much excited to act behind Aishwarya Rai and even says that he liked the role very much. ‘Jazba’ was announced at the Cannes Film Festival this year by Aishwarya.