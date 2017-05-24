Agnes Varda and JR present documentary Faces Places at Cannes Film Festival

Agnes Varda is one of the last figures of the French Nouvelle Vague and JR is the world star of street art. Agnes Varda is an 88 year old director born in Belgium. But she spent most of her life working in France.

Both Agnes Varda and JR were present at Cannes on Friday and they presented their documentary film “Visages Villages” (Faces Places) out of the competition.

Agnes Varda and JR have an age difference of more than half a century and they were at Cannes to present their film.

Faces Places documentary film is about their road trip on JR’s photographic truck where they met several people, photographed them and pasted the billboard sized images in them. They mostly met working class people.



