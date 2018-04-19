You are here: Home » Technology » Acer launches Infinity Wars edition laptops in India

Acer launches Infinity Wars edition laptops in India

Updated on April 19, 2018 By newsfundas Leave a comment

Acer has tied up with Marvel to launch three new editions, inspired by upcoming Hollywood movie Avengers: Infinity Wars.

The laptops ranging between Rs. 63,999 to Rs. 79,000 includes Captain America, Thanos and Iron Man editions. Swift 3- Iron Man edition laptop comes with Core i5-8250U CPU, 8-GB RAM 4-inch full-HD IPS display.

Acer Infinity Wars edition laptops ANI/Ventuno)

Nitro 5 – Thanos Edition is equipped with 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300HQ CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

Aspire 6 – Captain America Edition powered by an Intel 8th Gen Core i5-8250U CPU with 15.6 inch display and 1TB hard drive. The laptops are now available in leading electronic stones of India.

You May Also Like

SpaceX launches NASA’s planet hunting satellite on a Falcon 9 rocket on April 18
online gambling generic photo
Neteller turning out to be new option for funding online gambling accounts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *