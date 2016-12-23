6th phase of 2014 Lok Sabha Elections for 117 seats

The sixth phase of the General Elections in India 2014 took place today for a total of 117 seats across 11 states and one Union Territory. Voting was also held in the financial capital of India – Mumbai where the voting percentage was disastrously low at about 47% till 5 pm. Mumbai which has six parliamentary seats saw star personalities from Sachin Tendulkar to Shahrukh Khan to Aamir Khan and many others turn out to cast their votes.
Lots of voters in Mumbai have complained that their name was missing in the voters’ list. Prominent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who is known to be a supporter of the BJP was furious to find his name missing. Jethmalani has threatened to sue the Election Commission for this blunder.
In Tamil Nadu, the voter turnout was very good touching almost 70%. Tamil Nadu is having a single-phase polling today in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats.
In Guwahati, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh cast his vote along with his wife. The outgoing Prime Minister commented that there was no Modi wave and dismissed it as only Media creation. As we know Dr Manmohan Singh is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.
In Rajasthan, the voter turnout is reported to be 56% in the five constituencies that were scheduled to be polled today.
In Jharkhand, Naxals tried to foil the Elections. Their attack on a polling bus saw four people injured in Dumka. Jharkhand is reported to have seen 55.93 % voter turnout till 3 pm in the four Lok Sabha seats that remained to be polled in this sixth phase.
In Bengal, 80% voter turnout was reported in the six constituencies till 5 pm.
In Bihar, the voter turnout is reported to be 51% in the seven constituencies here.
In Madhya Pradesh, the voter turnout is reported to be 59.04% in the 10 seats that went to polling today.
A Software Powerhouse ?
Yesterday , when I went to polling booth , there was a chaos , with a number of people complaining that their names were missing from the Electoral Rolls ( Voter Lists )
As per news-reports , in Mumbai alone , some 50,000 people returned home without casting their votes – including Deepak Parekh !
Then there are some 300 million people who will simply won’t walk down to the nearest polling booths , and wait for 1 hour to cast their votes ( – assuming that some 40 % of the 814 million eligible voters do not exercise their right to vote )
WHY ?
Going out to vote is becoming a big hassle
COULD IT BE OTHERWISE ?
Sure , if Central Government and the Election Commission care to implement my suggestion for developing a mobile App ( – I called it , VotesApp / see .. hemenparekh.in/2013/08/votesapp.html )
Or , just type in Google , ” VotesApp ”
HOW WILL IT HELP ?
> No need for 930,000 polling booths / EVMs / Ink / Papers etc
Every voter’s own mobile becomes a miniature EVM !
> Nor any need to deploy 1,100,000 people to conduct the polls
> No need for millions of Police / Military personnel
> No need for months of advance preparations, across entire country
> Voting can be completed in just ONE day – instead of over 6 weeks –
and results can be declared next day !
> Voting could be 95 % or more !
> No worry for booth-capture / bogus voting
> No worry for any terrorist attacks
> Enormous saving of time for Voters
> No need to declare a public holiday – costing thousands of crores
worth of production
> Central Government will save, at least , Rs 2,000 Crores .
If business-friendly BJP government comes to power , it would not
hesitate to earn Rs 20,000 crores , by enabling 15 million Indian
businesses to advertise to 814 million voters , thru this mobile VotesApp –
sharply targeting by Gender / Age / Marital Status / City / Street /
Education / Income etc
> No need for Central Government to stop taking even routine decisions
If a tiny country like Estonia ( population 1.6 million ) can elect its Members of Parliament thru a VotesApp type mobile App , why can’t we ?
Already 900+ million Indians have mobiles – all of which , will soon become Smart Phones
And we call our country , a ” Software Powerhouse ” !
* hemen parekh ( 25 April 2014 / Mumbai )