6th phase of 2014 Lok Sabha Elections for 117 seats

The sixth phase of the General Elections in India 2014 took place today for a total of 117 seats across 11 states and one Union Territory. Voting was also held in the financial capital of India – Mumbai where the voting percentage was disastrously low at about 47% till 5 pm. Mumbai which has six parliamentary seats saw star personalities from Sachin Tendulkar to Shahrukh Khan to Aamir Khan and many others turn out to cast their votes.

Lots of voters in Mumbai have complained that their name was missing in the voters’ list. Prominent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who is known to be a supporter of the BJP was furious to find his name missing. Jethmalani has threatened to sue the Election Commission for this blunder.

In Tamil Nadu, the voter turnout was very good touching almost 70%. Tamil Nadu is having a single-phase polling today in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats.

In Guwahati, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh cast his vote along with his wife. The outgoing Prime Minister commented that there was no Modi wave and dismissed it as only Media creation. As we know Dr Manmohan Singh is a sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Assam.

In Rajasthan, the voter turnout is reported to be 56% in the five constituencies that were scheduled to be polled today.

In Jharkhand, Naxals tried to foil the Elections. Their attack on a polling bus saw four people injured in Dumka. Jharkhand is reported to have seen 55.93 % voter turnout till 3 pm in the four Lok Sabha seats that remained to be polled in this sixth phase.

In Bengal, 80% voter turnout was reported in the six constituencies till 5 pm.

In Bihar, the voter turnout is reported to be 51% in the seven constituencies here.

In Madhya Pradesh, the voter turnout is reported to be 59.04% in the 10 seats that went to polling today.